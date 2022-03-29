LG polls: ECP takes important decisions for Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken important decisions regarding the local government (LG) polls in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decisions were taken in a high-level session chaired by chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today which was attended by ECP members and senior officers.

The officials briefed the CEC regarding the progress on the electoral lists to which the ECP senior officers expressed satisfaction. The provincial election commissioners have been directed to monitor the review work of the electoral lists.

A briefing was also given on the delimitation process in Islamabad. It was told that the initial delimitations of Islamabad will be published on April 15 before its final publication on May 19.

The officials said that ECP will ensure earliest organisation of LG polls in the federal capital. It has been decided to hold LG polls in all districts of Balochistan on May 29 except in Quetta and Lasbela due to new delimitations of the constituencies.

Moreover, the ECP approved the schedule of LG polls in Balochistan.

After completing the delimitation, the election schedule will be announced. The ECP will issue LG polls’ schedule for Balochistan within a few days.

For Sindh and Punjab provinces, the provincial election commissioners were ordered to contact the concerned officials for obtaining the election material. The schedule of LG polls in Sindh and Punjab will be immediately issued after contacting the provincial governments.

A briefing was also given on the second phase of LG polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. The CEC said that ECP is responsible for organising transparent elections.

