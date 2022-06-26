LG polls: Firing at polling station in Sukkur, one dead, polling postponed

Sukkur: Local Body elections in one polling station of Sukkur have been postponed after a shooting at the station kills one and leaves three injured, ARY News reported.

According to details, local body elections in Sukkur have been postponed after a shooting incident at the polling station Allah Jurio Jagirani. The district monitoring officer has issued a notification postponing the elections.

One person had been reported dead and at least three were injured after a group of men attacked the polling station.

Polling had begun in 14 districts of the Sindh province for the first phase of the local government elections amid strict security measures being taken to avoid any untoward incident at 8 am in the morning.

The polling will continue unabated from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm in 14 districts including Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Ghotki and Tharparkar.

As many as 21,298 candidates hailing from political parties including PTI, JUI-F, PPP, MQM-P, GDA, independents, and others are vying for the 5,331 seats of the local governments in the districts. 946 candidates have already secured their seats without a fight.

