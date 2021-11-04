LG polls in KP to be held as per schedule: ECP

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that local government elections in the Khyber Pakthunkhwa will be held as per schedule, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Director Provincial Election Commission Khushhal Zada, who chaired a meeting today to review measures in connection with local government elections.

While commenting on the court’s decision to hold party-based elections, he categorically said that the provincial election commissioner has no intention to challenge the PHCPHC order.

According to a schedule, local governments’ polls in Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be conducted in two phases across the province.

According to ECP, the first phase elections would be held in 17 districts on Dec 19, 2021 while in the second phase, polls would be conducted in 18 districts on January 16, 2022.

The nomination papers could be submitted with the election body between 4-10 November, according to a schedule.

The initial list of the candidates will be issued on November 11 and scrutiny of the nomination papers will continue until November 14.

“The candidate could file an appeal against the scrutiny process conducted by the Returning Officer by November 17,” the ECP said adding that the candidates would be allotted election symbols on November 23.

