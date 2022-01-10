LG polls: PM Imran Khan directs to strengthen PTI’s organisational structure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed newly appointed PTI office-bearers for effective steps to further strengthen the organizational structure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf across the country ahead of local government elections in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairing a high-level meeting with new PTI office-bearers at Centre and provinces, the prime minister advised for activating the PTI’s workers effectively for success in the upcoming local government elections.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and General Secretary PTI, Asad Umar, PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, PTI Punjab President and Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, PTI south Punjab President and Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, PTI Sindh President and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, PTI Balochistan President and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri and PTI Additional General Secretary Aamir Mahmood Kiyani.

On Dec. 25, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had announced a new party structure, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved it over abysmal performance in the KP local bodies elections.

Read: PTI ANNOUNCES NEW ORGANIZATIONAL SETUP AFTER PM IMRAN KHAN’S NOD

The announcement was made by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who said that Asad Umar had been appointed as the general secretary of the party while Aamer Kiani was posted as additional secretary general.

Pervez Khattak will lead PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Zaidi in Sindh, Qasim Suri in Balochistan, Shafqat Mahmood in Punjab and Khusro Bakhtiyar in South Punjab, Fawad Chaudhry had said in a message from his Twitter handle.

