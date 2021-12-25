PTI announces new organizational setup after PM Imran Khan’s nod

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has announced a new party structure, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved it over abysmal performance in the KP local bodies elections, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who said that Asad Umar has been appointed as the general secretary of the party while Aamer Kiani has been posted as additional secretary general.

Pervez Khattak will lead PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Zaidi in Sindh, Qasim Suri in Balochistan, Shafqat Mahmood in Punjab and Khusro Bakhtiyar in South Punjab, Fawad Chaudhry said in a message from his Twitter handle.

چئرمین تحریک انصاف جناب عمران خان نے عامر محمود کیانی کو پارٹی کا ایڈیشنل سیکرٹری جنرل نامزد کیا ہے https://t.co/MHsL3c1dSf — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 25, 2021

The newly appointed General Secretary Asad Umar took to Twitter and said that getting such a slot in the top political party of the country was a matter of pride and responsibility for him.

پاکستان کی سب سے بڑی سیاسی پارٹی میں ایک اہم عہدہ اعزاز بھی ہے اور بہت بڑی ذمہ داری بھی. انشاءاللہ عمران خان کی قیادت میں پارٹی کارکنوں اور ووٹرز کی توقعات کے مطابق تحریک انصاف مزید مضبوط تر ہو گی. اس پارٹی کے ورکرز اس کا سرمایہ ہیں، جن کی مثال کسی اور پارٹی میں نہیں ملتی — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 25, 2021



Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dissolved all organizational structures of the party after Prime Minister Imran Khan led a meeting to review the performance of the party in KP local government elections.

During a press briefing, Fawad Chaudhry said that the prime minister has dissolved all organizations of the PTI and removed all office bearers from their positions.

“A special committee will be formed for ticket distribution,” he said adding the new committee would devise the party’s constitution and further reorganize party structure.

He said that the prime minister has expressed his no-confidence over party structure in KP as it emerged that tickets were distributed to family members while violating merit.

The prime minister during the meeting asked the participants to refrain from repeating mistakes committed during the KP local bodies elections. “I will personally review candidates and will then award tickets to them,” he said while directing the KP CM Mahmood Khan to organize the party cadre in the province

