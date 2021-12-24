PM Imran Khan dissolves all PTI organizations, to oversee ticket distribution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has formulated a phase-wise strategy for the upcoming local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and the next general elections in the country with Prime Minister Imran Khan personally monitoring ticket distribution among the aspiring candidates, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the discussions during the political committee meeting headed by PM Imran Khan, the participants agreed that the strategy for elections should be in phases, and in the first phase, the political committee should be empowered.

“In the second phase, all organizational setups will be dissolved,” they said adding that the supreme committee of the PTI was also formed under a new political plan comprising of 21 members and having representation of the provinces.

“The political committee would work on the new political structure and mobilize party cadres,” they said adding that the name of the committee and its functions will be approved by the core committee of the PTI.

Detailing the composition of the PTI political committee, the sources said that it would be led by Imran Khan and would include Usman Buzdar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, and Saifullah Niazi from Punjab.

Mahmood Khan, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, and Ali Amin Gandapur from KP, Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi from Sindh, and Qasim Suri and Agha Zahoor from Balochistan would be the part of the political committee. Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Aijaz Chaudhry have also been made part of the committee.

The prime minister during the meeting asked the participants to refrain from repeating mistakes committed during the KP local bodies elections. “I will personally review candidates and will then award tickets to them,” he said while directing the KP CM Mahmood Khan to organize the party cadre in the province.

Later in a press briefing, Fawad Chaudhry said that the prime minister has dissolved all organizations of the PTI and removed all office bearers from their positions.

“A special committee will be formed for ticket distribution,” he said adding the new committee would devise the party’s constitution and further reorganize party structure.

He said that the prime minister has expressed his no-confidence over party structure in KP as it emerged that tickets were distributed to family members while violating merit.

