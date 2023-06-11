LG Polls: PPP candidates return unopposed in Hyderabad, Sanghar

HYDERABAD/SANGHAR: Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate returns unopposed over town chairman’s seat in Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PPP’s Manthar Jatoi wins chairman Nairoon Kot Town’s seat uncontested, according to the unoccial result, District Election Officer Yousuf Majeed announced.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor Hyderabad’s election will be held on June 15 whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19, he added.

People’s Party’s chairman and vice chairman candidates have also returned unopposed in two of four municipal committees and five of 11 town committees in Sanghar district.

PPP’s chairman and vice chairman candidates for Tando Adam municipal committee Murtaza Junejo and Malik Zulfiqar and in Sinjhoro municipal committee Rana Muhammad Anwar and Sher Muhammad Khaskheli returned uncontested on their respective municipal offices.

The elections will now be held on two municipal committees and six town committees’ seats in Sanghar district on June 15.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Naeemur Rehman on Saturday filed their nomination papers for mayoral election in Karachi as candidates of the PPP and Jamaat Islami at the Regional Election Commission Office.

The Returning Officer will check the nomination papers today (June 11) and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14. The Returning Officers will announce the results on June 16 whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.