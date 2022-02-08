LG polls: PTI announces schedule of public rallies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized the schedule of public gatherings to be held in all four provinces in connection with upcoming local government elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a schedule, PM Imran Khan will address public rallies in Mandi Bahauddin, Tharparkar, RahimYar Khan and other districts.

Initially, four major rallies have been scheduled by PTI, sources revealed, adding that the first gathering will be held in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab on February 18.

The public rallies will also be held in Multan, Tharparkar, Rahimyar Khan and some KPK cities, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yesterday decided to launch a mass contact campaign across the country to mobilize the party at grassroots level ahead of local government elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

LG POLLS: PTI DECIDES TO LAUNCH PM-LED MASS CONTACT DRIVE

The decision to this effect was taken in PTI’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The prime minister directed party representatives to prepare a schedule for public rallies in different parts of the country as the premier would himself lead the mass contact campaign.

PTI is the most popular party in the country and people have no better option other than PTI to vote for, he told party leaders.

