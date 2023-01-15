LG polls: Results start pouring in after polling concludes

KARACHI: Unofficial and unconfirmed results started pouring in after polling concluded largely peacefully in 16 districts of Sindh during the second phase of local government (LG) polls today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) polls in 16 districts remained largely peaceful except for some minor clashes reported in different localities.

Counting votes is underway after polling ended in the second phase of local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm uninterrupted.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm uninterrupted.

The polling process remained slow, and voters present inside polling stations were allowed to cast their votes beyond the 5 pm deadline.

KARACHI

In District Central – UC 8, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate for the chairmanship of the union council, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman took lead by securing 219 votes followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abu Bakar with 53 votes.

In District West, JI candidate Muhammad Mudassir Hussain Ansari secured 74 votes followed by PTI’s Farrukh Hussain took 20 votes in Orangi Town – UC 7, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

In District Korangi, JI’s Abdul Haseeb took lead by securing 100 votes followed by PTI’s Saadullah with 58 votes in Model Town – UC 6.

In Korangi District – UC 6 Model Colony, JI’s chairman candidate Sarfaraz Ahmed took 309 votes followed by PTI’s Noman Adil with 202 votes.

In District Malir, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for the chairmanship in UC 2 Haji Akbar Kalmati and vice chairman candidate Abdus Sattar took 280 votes in Gadap Town – UC 2’s Ghughar polling station. An independent candidate Noor Hussain Qaisarani remained in the second position with 118 votes, according to unofficial results.

In District Malir’s UC 2 Ibrahim Hyderi, PPP’s candidate for chairmanship Rustam Ali took 265 votes followed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Gul Marwat took 211 votes, according to unofficial results of Talpur Chowk polling station of UC Shah Latif.

In District Malir’s Gadap Town, PPP’s chairmanship candidate Ismatullah and vice chairman candidate Ali Muhammad took 233 votes followed by PTI’s Ameer Chatiyal with 188 votes in UC Pipri’s Murid Gabol Goth polling station.

HYDERABAD

In UC 122, PPP’s chairmanship candidate Muhammad Imran took lead with 220 votes followed by PTI’s Nawab Khan with 185 votes.

This is a developing story…

