LG polls: SHC rejects MQM-P’s pleas against delimitations

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s pleas against delimitations for LG polls, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sindh high court heard the plea filed by MQM-P against the delimitations for local government elections in Karachi.

The MQM-P counsel told the court that it was basically the issue of towns and Union Councils’ delimitations. The delimitation done by the Sindh government is biased and it’s for their own political benefits, he added.

The SHC remarked that the court has already announced a verdict on the notification which was challenged by MQM-P. The Supreme court has also maintained the SHC decision.

After hearing the arguments, the SHC rejected MQM-P’s two pleas against delimitations.

Earlier, a two-member bench of the Sindh High Court sent a petition of the MQM-P seeking a larger bench to the Chief Justice.

Read more: SHC HEARS MQM PLEA CHALLENGING LG POLLS SCHEDULE

MQM counsel has said that the party has challenged the election rules and the notification. Seeking immediate hearing of the petition, the lawyer pleaded that “Local Govt elections are scheduled on January 15″. The local government polls will not be legal under the existing rules,” he further argued.

It is to be mentioned here that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have reservations over the delimitation of local government elections, which are scheduled on January 15 in Karachi.

MQM-P has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete a new delimitation before the local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad scheduled on January 15.

Comments