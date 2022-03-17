LG system: SHC orders Sindh to file reply on SC verdict implementation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the provincial government to submit its reply over implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdict on local government powers by March 31, ARY News reported.

The high court today heard a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) seeking implementation of the apex court’s verdict.

The additional advocate general Sindh sought more time to submit reply of the government over the matter.

The court ordered the government and the Advocate General Sindh to submit reply on enforcement of the Supreme Court’s ruling with regard to the local government powers by March 31.

The high court in an earlier hearing clubbed together all petitions regarding the local government laws for a consolidated hearing.

Advocate Tariq Mansoor, the counsel for the petitioner, stated that his client has approached this court for implementation of the apex court’s verdict. He pleaded that the Sindh government be directed to amend the local government law in light of the SC verdict.

MQM’s Kanwar Naveed Jameel and other leaders filed the petition seeking empowerment of local governments in Sindh under the verdict of the apex court.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had on Feb 1 directed the Sindh government to devolve powers to the local government in the province.

The top court gave this verdict on a petition filed by the MQM-P through which it sought transfer of power to the local bodies in Sindh.

