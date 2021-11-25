LHC acquits death row prisoner, giving him benefit of doubt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday acquitted a death row prisoner while expressing reservations over faulty police investigation of the murder case, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the high court, comprised of Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shahram Sarwar acquitted accused Asif in a written verdict.

“How can an accused awarded sentence over insufficient evidence,” the bench question in its judgment. “The benefit of doubt goes to the accused”, bench said.

“Flawed investigation of police enables accused to get acquitted in courts,” the verdict read.

A murder case was registered against accused Asif in Mandi Bahauddin and a trial court had awarded death penalty to him.

Sheeraz Zaka advocate represented the accused in the case before the LHC.

The high court acquitted the murder accused giving him benefit of doubt.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!