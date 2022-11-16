LHC acquits death row prisoner on benefit of doubt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday acquitted a death row prisoner after the contradiction in the statements of witnesses in the murder case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the two-member bench headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar heard the plea. The LHC said that there is a contradiction in the statements of witnesses.

Hereby, the court acquitted the accused man Muhammad Amir after six years of his death sentence.

The case was registered against the accused Muhammad Amir by the Faisalabad police in 2016. He was accused of murdering a citizen over a property dispute.

Read more: LHC SETS ASIDE LIFE TERM, ACQUITS MURDER CONVICT AFTER 10 YEARS

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) set aside the life sentence of a man in a murder case and acquitted him after 10 years.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) accepted the appeal of a murder convict named Muhammad Yousuf against his life sentence. The verdict was announced by LHC’s Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry on the convict’s appeal.

The lawyer told the court that the verdict of the sessions court was not given in accordance with the law.

After accepting the appeal, the Lahore High Court judge acquitted the murder convict.

Comments