LHC adjourns challenge to NAB amended ordinance till Dec 06

LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourned hearing of a petition against NAB amended ordinance till December 06, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Federal government as well as other parties in the case were failed to file their replies today.

The case was heard by a two-member high court bench headed by Justice Syed Shehbaz Rizvi. The court granted permission to the parties to submit their reply until Dec 06.

“NAB amendment ordinance contravenes the decisions of the superior judiciary,” according to the petition filed against the law in the high court.

“An ordinance could not be promulgated when the parliament is in session,” petitioner argued. “The tenure of the Chairman NAB has been non-extendable,” according to the petition.

The petitioner pleaded for declaring the amended NAB law as void. The plea also sought suspension on enforcement of the amended ordinance till the court verdict on the petition.

