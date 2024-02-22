26.9 C
LHC adjourns hearing of petition seeks preserving form 45 and 47

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday heard a petition seeking to secure general elections’ form-45 and form-47, ARY News reported.

A single bench of the high court comprised of Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard petition filed by a citizen Shaikh Fazal Elahi.

The bench adjourned the hearing until March 13 without further proceedings as the petitioner and his lawyer were failed to appear in the case hearing.

The petitioner said that the political parties have levelled rigging allegations with regard to election results in form-45 and form-47.

“The election results were neither saved nor uploaded over the App,” according to the petition.

The court was pleaded to order preserving form-45 and form-47 and uploading the two forms over the election commission’s App.

