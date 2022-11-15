LHC adjourns overseas voting rights case for indefinite period

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a plea seeking the provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis for an indefinite period, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan failed to submit their response in the case.

Plea filed by a citizen named Salman Shabir said the right of casting vote is a basic human right of every citizen.

After the initial arguments, LHC Judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sought a progress report regarding the provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought a response to the pleas provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of LHC heard the petitions against the non-provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) sought a reply from the federal government, ECP, NADRA and others concerned.

The plaintiff stated that overseas Pakistanis send foreign remittances to the country and denying the right to vote to them is against the constitution of Pakistan. The court pleaded to pass the order for the provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

