LHC admits plea seeking removal of PTI chief, Sirajul Haq from party positions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has accepted a petition seeking the removal of PTI chairman, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid, and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq from their respective party positions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The LHC removed the registrar’s office’s objection to a plea and forwarded the case before a full bench for further proceedings and deliberation.

The petition highlights that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already disqualified Imran Khan, warranting the court to order his removal from the chairmanship position.

It further argues that both Sheikh Rashid and Sirajul Haq are fully aware of Imran Khan’s disqualification, rendering their alliance with the PTI chief illegal. Consequently, it asserts that Sheikh Rashid and Sirajul Haq should also be ousted from their party posts for unlawfully supporting Imran Khan.

The petitioner mentioned Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq, ECP, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and others as parties in the case.