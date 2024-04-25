LHC allows Farah Khan’s children to go out of country

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday granted permission to Farah Khan’s children to leave the country, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the high court headed by Justice Anwar ul Haq Pannu also ordered removal of the names of children from the exit control list.

The government lawyer said that no property has been in their name and an inquiry has been underway against their mother.

“When there is not any inquiry against them then how could the children be prevented from going out of the country,” the court asked. “The children are free,” the court said.

Azhar Siddique advocate in a petition said that Farah Khan’s two children Faraz Iqbal and Iman Iqbal were not being allowed to go out of the country for education and performing Umrah. He pleaded to the court for allowing the children to go abroad.

A single bench of the high court had earlier rejected the petition against not removing names of children from the no-fly list.

State counsel in his arguments said that Farah Khan has been proclaimed offender in NAB cases and she want to bring her children to abroad.

The Interior Ministry was made party in the plea saying that the ministry had added names of children in the Exit Control List (ECL).