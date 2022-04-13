LHC to announce verdict on petition for CM Punjab election this evening

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will announce its verdict on petitions filed for holding election of the Punjab chief minister at 5:00pm today, ARY News reported.

PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz had filed petition in the high court for holding election of the chief minister in Punjab.

The Lahore high court (LHC) bench had yesterday reserved its verdict after conclusion of arguments of the parties on petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz and Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari for holding elections of Punjab chief minister and revocation of the deputy speaker’s powers.

Moreover, a spokesperson of Punjab Assembly has today refuted claims of the spokesman of nominated chief minister with regard to suspension of the assembly members.

“No decision has been taken for suspension of the provincial assembly’s members,” the assembly’s spokesman said.

