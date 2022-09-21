LHC annuls contempt notices against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday suspended contempt notices served to former prime minister Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Jawad Hassan of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench conducted the hearing, in which Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry presented arguments on behalf of former prime minister Khan and Fawad Chaudhry.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Fawad Chaudhry challenged the Election Commission’s show-cause notices.

PTI in its plea stated that the ECP does not have the authority of the contempt court, according to the constitution, judicial powers cannot be delegated to the administrative bodies.

Read more: Imran Khan moves LHC against ECP notice

The petition states that the show-cause notices issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan are against the constitution and the law and Section 4 and 10 of the Election Act 2017 are beyond the constitution.

It was requested on behalf of both the leaders that the show notices of the Election Commission should be annulled.

On August 19, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry.

Comments