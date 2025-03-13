LHC Bar challenges judges transfer in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court Bar has challenged the transfer of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A petition has been filed in the supreme court under Article 184(3) of the constitution.

The President of Pakistan, federal government and four high courts have been made party in the petition.

The petitioner has pleaded to the apex court to declare the judges transfer notification as unlawful, unconstitutional and declare it as void.

The LHC Bar has also pleaded for issuing instructions to ensure utmost compliance of the constitution in transfer of judges.

The Bar has also requested to the apex court to ensure implementation of the parameters set in the Al-Jihad Trust case.

Petition also pointed out that the transferred judges didn’t take oath of the office against as per the constitution. “No judge could perform duties without taking oath of the office,” according to the plea.

The Ministry of Law has issued a notification in February confirming the transfer of three judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to reports, President Asif Ali Zardari approved these transfers under Article 200 of the Constitution, assigning the judges to the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar, previously of the Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from the Sindh High Court, and Justice Muhammad Asif from the Baluchistan High Court were transferred to the Islamabad High Court.