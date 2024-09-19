LHC bars authorities from arresting Salman Akram Raja 

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja till Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, Raja, who serves as the secretary-general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had filed a petition in the court, alleging that cases were being registered against him on political grounds.

He had also complained that details of the cases and inquiries against him were not being provided. At this the court directed to provide details of the cases and inquiries against the PTI leader.

The court has sought a response from the Punjab government and other parties in the case.

It is important to note here that earlier PTI moved Lahore High Court against arrests ahead of party rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

The plea seeking protection against the arrests of its workers and leaders ahead of its rally scheduled for September 21 was filed by Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani.

The plea stated that the police are arresting party members in Punjab, violating their constitutional right to organize rally.

The petitioners requested the court to order the authorities to stop the arrests and allow the rally to take place peacefully.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is scheduled to hold a rally in Lahore on September 21.