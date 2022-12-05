LHC bars FIA, police from harassing Sofia Mirza

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday barred police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing Sofia Mirza, the ex-wife of Umer Farooq Zahoor, ARY News reported.

Umer Farooq Zahoor’s ex-wife filed an application in the LHC against him. Inspector General Punjab, Capital City Police officer (CCPO) Lahore, and Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were named as parties by Sofia Mirza.

Sofia pleaded with the court to order the police and FIA from harassing her.

Sofia in her plea in the LHC stated that police and FIA are ‘harassing’ her at the behest of Umer Farooq, her ex-husband as she has filed case against him for the custody of children.

Chaudhry Adnan, Mirza’s counsel said his client is being pressurized for withdrawal from the case

At the outset of the hearing, SHO Kevlary police station in his reply submitted in the LHC stated that the police are not harassing Sofia Mirza nor it has received any complaint against her.

The court while ordering police and FIA not to harass the complainant in the future dismissed her plea.

