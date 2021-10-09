LHC bench to hear pending cases against Musharraf, Zardari and Gillani

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has constituted a bench to hear pending cases against former presidents Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has reconstituted the bench after earlier bench dissolved as a judge excused himself from hearing the case due to personal reasons.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Bhatti, also comprised of Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Ayisha A. Malik.

Earlier, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad had excused himself from hearing the case, which was resulted in dissolution of the bench.

The full bench, has to hear 10 year old petitions against two former heads of state and a head of government.

The petitioners of the case, Shahid Naseem Gondal, Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi and Allah Bux Gondal advocates, who have now been deceased, had filed petitions against former presidents Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi Advocate had filed petitions against former president Pervez Musharraf’s proclamation of emergency in November 2007 and against another former head of the state Asif Ali Zardari’s holding the president’s office as well as the party office at the same time.

Petitioners Shahid Naseem Gondal and Allah Bux Gondal advocates had filed petitions seeking disqualification of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

