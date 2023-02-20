LHC bins contempt plea against Rana Sanaullah

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday binned a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

The plea filed by advocate Rana Shahid was taken up by Justice Abid Aziz. Justice Aziz asked the plaintiff has he attached a forensic report with the plea.

What is ur concern with the matter, the LHC bench asked the plaintiff and remarked that it will take care of the matter.

Later, the LHC in its verdict said the Supreme Court is hearing the same matter and rejected the plea.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan is also hearing contempt plea against Rana Sanaullah.

On the last hearing, PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry read a transcript of the statement of Rana Sana before a two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

“The federal minister issued a statement of making our lawmakers disappear in the chief minister’s election in Punjab”, PTI counsel said.

