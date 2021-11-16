LHC bins PTI candidates’ appeals against rejection of papers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed petitions by PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema challenging the rejection of their nomination papers for NA-133 (Lahore) by-election.

The LHC bench announced the verdict after hearings arguments from the lawyers representing the appellants and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife approached the LHC after an election tribunal dismissed their appeal against the returning officer’s (RO) decision to reject their nomination papers.

The petitioners pleaded with the high court to set aside the rejection of their papers and allow them to contest the by-election scheduled for Dec 5.

On Nov 5, the tribunal comprising LHC Justice Shahid Jameel dismissed the appeals after hearing arguments from the lawyers representing the petitioners, the PML-N and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is pertinent to mention here that the returning officer (RO) had rejected the nomination papers of Cheema and his wife Musarrat (his covering candidate) on the ground that the proposers and seconders for the two are not residents of the constituency as required under the relevant election laws.