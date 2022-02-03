LHC calls government reply over Urea shortage unsatisfactory

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday termed reply of the provincial and federal governments unsatisfactory over shortage and smuggling of urea, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court was hearing petitions over shortage of urea and its smuggling out of the country.

The bench ordered chief secretary of Punjab to submit current report on supply of fertilizer. The court asked about details of consumption of urea in the province and the government’s steps to prevent smuggling of fertilizer.

The court sought detailed reports from the federal and provincial government.

“The government has fixed three million tonnes wheat production target. The urea produced in Pakistan being smuggled out of the country,” a petitioner said.

The urea being sold in black market at 3,000 rupees or above, according to the petition.

The petitioner seeks court order for the government to ensure availability of urea for farmers. Pakistan is currently facing a shortage of urea amid reports about its smuggling to out of the country.

The farmers were complaining that they stand in long queues for hours to buy fertilizer at wholesale shops but failing to get the same for their crops.

It is to be mentioned here that the farmers are facing problems in getting the urea at the government’s fixed rate. Because of the wheat sowing season, the requirement for fertilizer increased significantly and the farmers have been forced to pay extra amount to buy a urea bag.

