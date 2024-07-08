LHC clears Pervaiz Elahi from no-fly list

LAHORE: In a big relief to PTI President Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to remove Elahi’s name from the Passport Control List (PCL), ARY News reported.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza issued the order on a plea filed by Chaudhary Parvez Elahi. The court also ordered to remove names of his son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zara Elahi from PCL.

Pervaiz Elahi had petitioned the court seeking the removal of their names to facilitate their international travel.

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi through his counsel had submitted that placement of his name on the said list by the federal government was unlawful.

On May 21, PTI’s President emerged from a yearlong legal battle, securing his release from prison without the usual press conference.

After his release, in a statement, Elahi expressed his gratitude to supporters for their unwavering support during his recent struggles. “I am thankful to Allah for giving me the courage to remain steadfast. I am also grateful to the judges who stood by the truth and supported me.”

Elahi was initially arrested in the case of recruitments to the Punjab Assembly on June 3 last year. He was then arrested on September 18 in the case of allegedly illegally appointing Bhatti, following which a Lahore court sent him on judicial remand.