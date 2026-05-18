LHC commutes murder convict's death sentence into life term

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday commuted death sentence of a convict into life term who had killed a councillor in Jhang over stopping from flying kite in the park.

Convict Hamza alias Chohi had killed a local council member Rana Sufian who had admonished him against flying and selling kites.

The killer opened gunfire at the victim and killed him on the spot, according to the police FIR.

The defence lawyer pleaded to the high court in appeal against the death sentence awarded by by the trial court and requested to the bench to declare the sentence as void.

The bench commuted death sentence in the case into life term.