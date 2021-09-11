LHC constitutes larger bench to hear pleas against new Model Town JIT

LAHORE: A seven-member larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has been continued to hear petitions against the new Model Town JIT, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A seven-member larger bench will be headed by Chief Justice LHC Justice Ameer Bhatti.

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Miss Aalia Neelam, Justice Shehbaz Rizvi, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will be the other members of the bench.

The LHC will take up the pleas against new Model Town JIT on September 14.

The new joint investigation team (JIT) was constituted on January 3, 2019, for a fresh probe into the 2014 Model Town carnage, following a notification issued by the Punjab chief secretary.

Read more: SC WITHHOLDS LHC ORDER ON SUSPENSION OF NEW MODEL TOWN JIT

The LHC had ordered the new JIT to stop the probe and told the government to cancel the notification of its formation after the new JIT was challenged in the high court.

On June 17, 2014, Punjab police went to remove the barriers placed outside PAT Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s residence and Minhajul Quran Secretariat in Model Town of Lahore. The workers resisted the move, which led to a deadly clash leaving 14 people dead and dozens other injured.