LHC declare ECP’s vote recounting decision in NA-97 as void

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared the ECP’s order of recounting of votes in NA-97 Faisalabad as void, ARY News reported.

A single bench of the high court comprises of Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard petition of Sunni Ittehad Council’s MNA Saadullah against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order for recounting of votes in NA-97.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the LHC announced seven pages verdict on Saadullah’s petition challenging the ECP decision for recounting.

The bench granted the petition and cancelled the ECP’s order of the votes’ recounting in the constituency.

“The election commission has not been authorized to order recounting of votes after compilation of results under the electoral laws,” the bench remarked. The ECP order for recounting was given after compilation of the result,” the court observed.

The ECP had ordered recounting of votes in NA-97 Faisalabad election on a plea of the PML-N candidate Ali Gohar.