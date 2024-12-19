LHC annuls PTI founder’s video link appearance orders

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) declared a notification, enabling the police to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan via video link for physical remand, as unlawful, ARY News reported.

The LHC bench, headed by Justice Tariq Saleem, announced its verdict on a plea filed by Imran Khan, challenging the notification for video link appearance for physical remand in May 9 cases.

In its order, the LHC ruled that presenting accused persons via video link for physical remand cases may affect their fundamental rights.

“The Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) do not allow issuance of notification for any individual. The home department had issued a notification for video link attendance of Imran Khan without cabinet approval, which the court declared illegal.

The LHC ruled that the ATA laws have undergone several amendments, but Section 21-A regarding physical remand remains unchanged.

The court has issued a detailed written verdict, declaring the notification for video link attendance illegal. The LHC; however, ruled that the accused can be presented via video link during the trial.

The court accepted the PTI founder’s plea, who had challenged the notification for video link attendance in 12 cases related to May 9 violence.

Earlier, the Punjab government provided the high court with information regarding the FIRs registered against Imran Khan in different districts of province.

Farrukh Lodhi, a lawyer for the Punjab government, presented the report in the Lahore high court. The report indicates that a total of 54 FIRs are registered against PTI founder Imran Khan across various districts in Punjab.

The breakdown of cases against the former prime minister include 21 cases in Lahore, 19 in Rawalpindi, seven in Sheikhupura, five in Faisalabad, and one in Gujranwala.