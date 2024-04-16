LHC declares PML-N candidate’s victory in NA-81 as void

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday declared the success notification of PML-N MNA from NA-81, Gujranwala as void on the plea of rival PTI candidate, ARY News reported.

The high court’s Justice Shahid Karim granted petition of PTI candidate Bilal Ijaz against the election commission’s decision.

“How the election commission could neglect the Supreme Court’s decision,” the bench questioned. “Isn’t neglecting the apex court’s verdict a contempt of court,” the bench observed. “How could the election commission intervene after completion of the election process,” the court questioned.

PTI candidate Bilal Ijaz in his petition said that he won in February 08 election with over 7,000 votes’ lead. “In recounting PML-N candidate Azhar Qayyum Nahra was declared winner with 3,100 votes’ margin”.

“In recounting over 10,000 votes of the petitioner were discarded,” Bilal Ijaz pleaded. “The election commission could not order recounting after constitution of the tribunal,” petitioner argued.

He pleaded to the court for declaring the recounting order of the ECP as null and void.