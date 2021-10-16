Punjab police told to explain ‘discrimination’ against transgender people in recruitment

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notices to the Punjab chief secretary, and inspector-general on a petition against the Punjab police for allegedly showing discrimination against transgender people by not hiring them in the force.

A bench of the LHC directed them to file their comments on the petition by next hearing without fail.

The counsel for the petitioner stated that Articles 4, 18, and 25 of the country’s Constitution provide “a shield against any kind of discrimination especially in respect to a job or profession to earn a livelihood.”

“But the act of the respondents not to permit transgender persons to compete with the other applicants offends against the said provisions of the Constitution,” he argued.

After an initial hearing, the court issued notices to the official respondents – the Punjab government, chief secretary, and inspector-general – with a direction to file their report before the next hearing.

The bench appointed a senior lawyer, Dr Mazhar Ilahi, as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter that involves “important questions of public importance.”

