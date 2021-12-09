LHC directs for foreign experts help to overcome Lahore smog

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thusday directed for seeking assistance from foreign experts to overcome smog, ARY News reported.

A single bench of the LHC, comprised of Justice Shahid Karim lauded efforts taken by Commissioner Lahore Captain Usman.

Earlier, an official of provincial disaster management authority told the court that the air quality index rating yesterday was 144 for Lahore adding that smog awareness advertisements also running in the media.

Commissioner Lahore told the court that the efforts are being taken over smog on the court’s order. “It was not an easy task to seal the smoke emitting factories,” the Commissioner said.

Justice Shahid Karim also urged for setting up parks and green rooftops to control the heat.

The bench also ruled for removal of illegal encroachment on the Mall Road and tree plantation along the Canal Road of the city.

A government counsel informed the court that M-tag has been made compulsory for drivers at the Sialkot motorway adding that steps are being taken to enhance the M-tag booths.

The high court is hearing a case related to the increasing threat of smog in Punjab, especially in Lahore.

LHC bench in a previous hearing while expressing satisfaction over the sealing of factory, involved in making petrol by burning tyres, ordered to take steps to increase greenery.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!