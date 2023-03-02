LHC dismisses contempt plea in election case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed plea seeking contempt proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan and others in the Punjab elections delay case, ARY News reported.

The LHC judge Justice Jawad Hassan dismissed the plea of Azhar Siddiq advocate seeking contempt proceedings after the judge of the Supreme Court in the elections delay the case.

The SC has ordered to hold elections in Punjab and KP within 90 days, the judge remarked and observed there was no need to take up a contempt plea.

Justice Hassan while noting happiness on the face of ECP’s lawyer hoped that elections will be held on time.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court in a split verdict, has ordered ECP to hold elections in Punjab, KP within 90 days.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise by-polls in Punjab within three months.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

In a 16-page short verdict, the high court ordered the election commission for organising by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

