LHC dismisses ECP’s intra-court appeal against election verdict

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed the intra-court appeal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the election verdict, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the case was heard by the division bench including justice Chaudhary Muhammad Iqbal and justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabir.

The intra-court appeals were dismissed in the light of supreme court’s decision to hold Punjab and KP elections in 90 days.

The ECP counsel said that he has no objection to the dismissal of the intra-court appeals.

He maintained that the appeal was filed against the single bench’s decision who did not analyze the facts properly.

The ECP counsel further said that if the governor had not dissolved the assembly then the commission cannot announce election date.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenged the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict announced by Justice Jawad Hassan regarding the Punjab election date.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had submitted the intra-court appeal to Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge the verdict in which the court ordered the ECP for holding elections within 90 days.

The appeal had stated that the single bench had not properly analysed the facts and ECP is not authorised to announce the election date in accordance with the law.

On February 10, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise by-polls in Punjab within three months.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

