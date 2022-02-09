LHC dismisses plea seeking Presidential System as ‘non-maintainable’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared a plea seeking referendum for the Presidential System of government as non-maintainable, ARY News reported.

Justice Jawad Hassan issued a written judgment of six pages over the petition seeking referendum for change in the system of government in the country.

“The court could only issue an instruction under the Article 199 of the constitution,” the decision read.

“There is no party in this case to be directed,” the court verdict read. “No law has been referred in the case in this respect.”

“The petitioner’s plea contravenes the basic structure of the constitution,” the decision further read.

“The petitioner was asked, how this plea is maintainable. How could a petition is heard, which is in collision with the basic structure of the constitution,” according to the decision.

The petitioner has submitted petition to the Cabinet Division for holding reference for the presidential system. The petitioner has pleaded to the court to direct the cabinet over the matter, the decision read.

“The federal government exercise its authority under the federal rules,” according to the decision.

