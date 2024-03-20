LHC dismisses plea seeking removal of Nawaz Sharif picture from ration bags

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking immediate removal of former PM Nawaz Sharif’s picture from Ramazan ration bags, ARY News reported.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing a petition filed by a citizen Munir Ahmed and issued notices on the petition.

Counsel Salma Riaz argued that the state resources could not be used for personal publicity. “This distribution of flour undermines the citizens dignity,” lawyer said.

The petitioner maintained that if pictures have to be published on the bags, the ration must be distributed with personal resources. “The self-respect of citizens is being undermined,” the petition added.

The counsel pleaded to the court to restrain the government from printing image of the PML-N leader on ration bags. “The government should be ordered not to hurt the dignity of the citizens by ration flour distribution”, lawyer pleaded.

“The government of Punjab should be ordered to provide assistance to citizens by the Benazir income support mechanism at their homes,” the lawyer requested to the high court bench.

The court served notice to the government of Punjab and summoned its reply in the case.