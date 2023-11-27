LHC disposes of ‘inadmissible plea’ seeking removal of PM Kakar 

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition seeking removal of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister (PM) “for failure to carry out his constitutional duties,” ARY News reported.

LHC Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by Advocate – Muhammad Muqasit Saleem.

The petition contended that the Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s appointment as caretaker prime minister has become ineffective following the completion of the stipulated 90-day term.

The petitioner highlights that the caretaker prime minister’s term officially concluded on November 15, emphasising that neither the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) nor any constitutional court has extended the term.

“The absence of an official extension raises questions about the legal standing of the prime minister’s continued tenure,” the petition stated.

The petitioner further stated the caretaker prime minister had failed to fulfill his constitutional obligation and could not hold elections in time.

Therefore, the petition urged the Lahore High Court (LHC) to issue an order for the immediate removal of the caretaker prime minister from office.

Meanwhile, Advocate Muhammad Muqsit Saleem also moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), requesting the institution to declare the “extended stay” of caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar beyond the prescribed timeframe as ‘unconstitutional’.

The request was made through a plea filed before the ECP praying to restrain the caretaker PM from holding his office and carrying out its functions till the matter was decided by this commission.