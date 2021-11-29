LHC extends bail of Akbar Bugti’s widow in FIA case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended the interim bail of a widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti in a case against her for allegedly posting immoral pictures of her daughter-in-law on social media.

Shahzadi Nargis approached the high court after a sessions court dismissed her bail. The court extended her bail until Dec 13.

The LHC bench ordered a forensic audit of her voice and sought a report from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in this regard.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the woman is accused of sharing objectionable pictures of her daughter-in-law on social media platforms.

Earlier, a woman claiming to be the daughter-in-law of Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti had released a video message from an undisclosed location in which she complained about facing death threats from Shahzwar Bugti.

Wishah Abubakr claimed she was facing threats to her life from Nawab Akbar Bugti’s youngest son Shahzwar Bugti and sought help from the concerned authorities to arrest him.

The woman alleged that she was a victim of domestic violence and blackmailing from Shahzwar Bugti who used to inhumanly beat him and filming her obscene pictures after forcedly giving her drugs.

