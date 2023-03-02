LHC extends stay order on implementation of Lahore Master Plan

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended the stay order on the implementation of Lahore Master Plan 2050 till March 28, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) did not appear before the court because of health problems.

The junior lawyer urged Lahore High Court to adjourn the hearing without any proceedings. The court accepted his request.

The plea filed in LHC stated that Lahore Master Plan 2050 was approved illegally. LHC

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted a stay order on Lahore Master Plan 2050, halting construction work on the project indefinitely.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on December 21 had approved Lahore Master Plan 2050 while presiding over the 8th meeting of LDA governing body.

During today’s proceedings, the lawyer, representing government, told the court that the provincial govt launched Ravi Urban Project under Lahore Master Plan 2050 to save provincial capital from environmental pollution.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 22, Justice Shahid Karim of LHC had expressed his concern over the Lahore Master Plan 2050, saying the future of agricultural land had been put on stake.

