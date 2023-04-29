LHC fixes hearing of Imran Khan’s plea for dismissal of 121 cases

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed hearing of the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s plea for seeking dismissal of 121 cases against him, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, a five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir, comprising Justice Amjad Rafique, Justice Anwarul Haq, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Alia Neelam will hear the case on May 2.

The plea stated that the cases registered against the PTI chief Imran Khan are based on false accusation and these cases are on political basis.

Furthermore, the PTI premier urged the court to stop the concerned authorities from registering illegal FIRs and dismiss the plea against him.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked former prime minster and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to contact relevant forums for cases registered against him in the federal capital.

The orders were passed by IHC Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq while hearing a plea of Khan against his possible arrest.

The government counsel informed IHC that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan is booked in 29 cases in Islamabad. The details have been provided to the complainant on the court’s orders.

