LHC fixes hearing of PML-N’s plea against transfer of IG, chief secretary

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed hearing for a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against transfer of Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab and chief secretary for April 11, ARY NEWS reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar has said that they have submitted a plea before the Lahore High Court (LHC) against transfer of Inspector General of Police (IG) and chief secretary of the Punjab province.

The plea before the Lahore High Court has been moved by Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz after Punjab government decided to replace Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Sharing details of the plea, Attaullah Tarar said that after the chief minister’s resignation and the dissolution of the provincial cabinet, the transfers could not be performed.

“The transfers of IG and chief secretary are meant to influence the elections,” he said and added that the officials do not require to implement illegal orders from the authorities.

The PML-N leader further warned that they would take action against officials implementing upon the illegal orders.

According to reports, the incumbent Punjab government decided to change the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and has forwarded three names to the federal government for the appointment of a new IG Punjab.

Sources in the IG’s office said that a panel bearing the names of the three personnel including Inam Ghani, Aamir Zulfiqar and Faraz Deo have been forwarded to the federal government.

It should be noted that the current IGP Punjab Rao Sardar was posted on September 7, and it will be eight IGP of Punjab in past four years if Rao Sardar is replaced.

