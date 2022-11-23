LHC forms bench to hear plea against Imran Khan’s disqualification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has formed a bench to hear a petition against disqualification of Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Ameer Bhatti has formed a three-member bench headed by him to hear a petition filed by Azhar Siddique advocate on behalf of petitioner Jabir Ali.

The bench also comprised of Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh and Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi.

The petitioner has challenged the election commission’s authority to declare a public office holder disqualified.

“The election commission is not a court of law to declare someone ineligible,” according to the petition.

The petitioner pleaded to the court to declare the election commission’s decision as void.

Toshakhana Reference verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a judgment in the Toshakhana reference in October, declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan as disqualified.

According to the detailed judgement, the PTI Chief was disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. Imran Khan did not declare the items bought from the Toshakhana in his declaration, it added.

