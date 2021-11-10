LHC forms committee to look into flaws in Punjab wildlife law

LAHORE: A bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday heard a case against cruelty with lions and other wild animals in circus and political rallies, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court comprised of Justice Jawad Hassan heard a petition against the Punjab Wildlife Act.

The court constituted a committee headed by the Secretary Punjab Wildlife department to look into the provincial wildlife law. The court directed for including technical and legal experts in the committee.

Justice Jawad Hassan observed that the court will look into the flaws in provincial wildlife laws and will recommend an amendment where it will deem it necessary.

Earlier, a wildlife department official said that the department not used to issue a licence which allows people to keep wild animals as pets. “The department only issues licence for a domesticated animal. The provincial law also prohibits cruelty with any animal,” official further said.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court in a public interest hearing had observed that the existing laws do not deal with cruelty to animals regarding their protection, integrity, diversity, well-being and, most importantly, unjust suffering due to captivity.

