LHC forms committee to recommend steps for smog problem

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday formed a committee for recommendations to address the smog issue, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court comprises of Justice Shahid Karim was hearing a petition of Sheeraz Zaka Advocate against the smog problem.

The court formed a committee of Commissioner Lahore and DG provincial disaster management authority and directed it to submit its recommendations for addressing the smog issue within two days.

The bench also expressed its disappointment over absence of appropriate measures to address the smog problem.

Government officials while sitting in their offices only paying lip service to the issue of smog, the court remarked.

Lahore has turned into a most polluted city in the world today, the bench observed.

The court in a previous hearing showed resentment over the stubble burning despite the ban in the wake of smog to control environmental pollution.

The court had also ordered immediate arrest of the people involved in stubble burning in the province and also ruled to shut down the projects which are not environment friendly.

The chief secretary and IG Punjab should ensure to prevent stubble burning to keep the environment clean, the Lahore High Court (LHC) said.

The the Lahore High Court had last month, ordered a crackdown against smoke emitting factories in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura after a report of the Environmental Commission submitted in the court.

The Environmental Commission in its report had stated that environmental pollution has increased to an alarming level in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!