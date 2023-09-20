LHC gives Sept. 26 deadline to IGP for recovery of Imran Riaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted time to the IG Punjab till Sept. 26 for recovery of anchorperson Imran Riaz, ARY News reported.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar, AIG, DIG and other officials of police department were present in the high court hearing.

A high court bench comprises of Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti heard a petition of the missing journalist’s father seeking recovery of his son whose whereabouts remain unknown since his arrest in Sialkot on May 11.

“It is the last time, you are given opportunity to recover Imran Riaz, if you fail to produce him in court, we will issue the court order,” Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti said.

“The level of my patience has reached to the brim, it is contempt of the court order,” Chief Justice LHC said.

“Our patience has also ended”, petitioner’s lawyer told the court. “If you are giving them time, give them only 24 hours,” he said.

“Give me time for compliance of the court order,” IGP pleaded. “Mr. IG, we have given you as much time as five months,” chief justice said.

Punjab police chief had given 13 days for recovery of Imran Riaz in the previous hearing, and he had promised, “Good news in next 10 to 15 days.”

An abduction FIR had been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Sialkot on the complaint of the father of the missing anchorperson.

The DPO Sialkot said that the abduction sections are included in the FIR against unknown persons.