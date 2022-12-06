LHC grants one day’s exemption to accused in fuel crisis case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted a plea of ex-chairperson of OGRA Uzma Adil and co-accused for one day’s exemption from attending the case hearing, ARY News reported.

The court hearing a petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to ex-chairperson Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Uzma Adil and six co-accused in petroleum crisis case.

“The trial court approved bails of the accused against the facts of the case,” according to the petition seeking cancellation of bails.

Federal government has challenged bails granted to accused in the fuel crisis case.

The bench directed all accused to appear in the next hearing of the case.

The court also instructed the lawyers to present their arguments in the next hearing and adjourned further hearing of the case until December 19.

An inquiry commission had held oil marketing companies, Petroleum Division and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) responsible for the acute fuel crisis in the country.

