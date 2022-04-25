LHC to hear implementation plea of Punjab CM oath taking tomorrow

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear implementation petition with regard to the court’s order for oath taking of Punjab’s Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz on April 26, ARY News reported on Monday.

A petition was filed for implementation of the high court’s order with regard to oath taking of PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz after Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to administer oath to him.

The high court has fixed the petition before a single bench comprised of Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for April 26 (tomorrow).

The LHC on Friday directed President Arif Alvi to nominate another official to take oath from the Chief Minister-elect Punjab after refusal from Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The court had ruled that the governor could not refuse to administer oath adding that the president should appoint another person to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz.

The court also directed to send a copy of the LHC’s decision to the president for implementation on the orders within 24 hours.

After the court’s orders there were reports on Saturday that the oath-taking will took place at Governor House.

It was expected that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will take the oath from Hamza Shehbaz at the Governor’s House on Saturday night. Preparations were also made at the Governor’s House but the ceremony was cancelled after the Senate chairman didn’t reach Lahore.

